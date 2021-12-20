New mask policy for Ohio County Schools

WHEELING, W. Va.-(WTRF) You can take your masks off if you go to school in Ohio County.

That is when the district is in a gold, yellow, green or the orange phase, but in a red phase you must still mask up.

On Monday, all of the board members voted in favor of the new policy that takes effect immediately.

Also, the board members amended the policy when it comes to quarantining.

They voted that the district would treat vaccinated and unvaccinated students the same when it comes to quarantining to make things fair.

Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones says the district believed it had to find a reasonable middleground following many meetings with local doctors, nurses, the county’s health department and parents.

“That’s what a compromise is. That we’re all giving up a little bit for the betterment of our school system and that’s our plea with everybody is we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing for the school system. We are fighting about COVID. We are not doing what we should be doing and we want to get the focus back on that.” Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Assistant Superintendent Jones says he cannot emphasize enough how this decision will help both the students as well as the entire Ohio County Community.