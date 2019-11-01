New Ohio bill plans to give students more shut eye

BRIDGEPORT, OH (WTRF) – If passed, the recently introduced Senate Bill 218 would push the start of class for public school students after 8:30a.m.

The bill is sponsored by Ohio State Senator Sandra Williams of District 21.

Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District, told 7News he doesn’t think this start time would be a beneficial decision for his district because it will require too many changes to families’ routines.

“For families dropping off kids in the morning they may have to restructure their work day…How will that effect families,” said Ripley.

Ripley said that for his district, this potential change could also cause an influx in students relying on school transportation because not as many parents might be able to drive their kids to school due to scheduling conflicts.

“One thing transportation officials will have to look at is the load of the buses. If the buses get too loaded then we need to hire another bus driver. So, now there’s the financial aspect that the bill could change, “said Ripley.

Overall, Ripley said he thinks the decision on later start times should be made on a local level and that if it was his choice, he would just leave things how they are.

Meanwhile, California was the first state in the U.S. to implement this type of start time.