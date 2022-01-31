New OSHP troopers now on the job, still need more recruits

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Being in law enforcement is not an easy job and fewer people are answering the call to become officers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol just swore in 41 men and women as new troopers as part of Class 168 and they are now on the job.

One of them is Trooper Ryan Bernard. He is an Ohio Valley native and a third generation OSHP Trooper. Bernard said he saw first hand how drugs and guns impact communities and families, so he wants to do his part to keep them off the streets.

I wanted to serve the state of Ohio, to protect the people, community and the highways and make them safer for travelers that go across the state. For visitors that come into Ohio, make sure they have safe travels while they travel through. Trooper Ryan Bernard, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Got to interview my Fiancé today!



On 7News at 5 I’m live on OSHP Recruitment!

Why officials say they need extraordinary men and women to answer the call. @WTRF7News @OSHP @R_Bernard16 pic.twitter.com/WCrj0nZuGl — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) January 31, 2022

Officer of Recruitment Trooper Chase Watts said the number of cadets has gone way down and now they need good people to go into the force.

Just good moral character. If you’re a hard worker, if you want to do good for the public, that’s what we’re about. We’re here to serve. My best advice is just to try it. If you’re thinking about law enforcement it’s a great opportunity, especially with us being a state agency you have a lot better benefits and you’re setting yourself up long-term. Trooper Chase Watts, OSHP Officer of Recruitment

Lieutenant Maurice Waddell added they are very busy at the St. Clairsville Post, so to constantly have new troopers come through the academy and then be distributed to their posts is so important.

If we don’t have people to step up to fill our role, especially people retiring or transferring out, that becomes a significant problem in the quality of life for people here in this area. So, we definitely need people to step up. Lt. Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Officials say if you are interested in a career in law enforcement, but are still unsure, they are available to answer any questions you may have. Call the St. Clairsville post at 740-695-0915 or visit their website www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.