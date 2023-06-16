SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF) — There has been a special place added to this community to honor one of their late friends.

A new playground has been built in Shadyside thanks to several generous donations.

The playground will be named after Noah Brown who was a first grader at Shadyside schools in 2016 when he tragically lost his life.

The playground was built to honor the love that Noah had for going to playgrounds.

His legacy will now be a part of the community forever.

”His name and his spirit are going to live forever in Shadyside so there’s going to be a lot of smiles from a lot of kids that get use out of this and Noah’s name and spirit will live forever and we are so glad to be able to do this. We’re going to celebrate him tomorrow with his family. This is just a wonderful addition to our whole community.” John Haswell – Superintendent of Shadyside Local School District

There will be a ceremony tomorrow, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. to officially announce the playground as the Noah Brown Playground.