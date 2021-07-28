New program plans to combat substance abuse… but in a unique way

Marshall County has taken a new step in fighting substance abuse.

The new program titled RISE which stands for Resources, Inspiration, Strategies, and Education.

Coalition Engagement Specialist Martha Polinsky says they’re forming a group of community leaders and everyday citizens to make the greatest possible impact.

They are taking a different approach from the norm.

RISE will focus on youth substance abuse to hopefully prevent the younger generation from becoming reliant on drugs and alcohol in their future.

“With youth you usually start with alcohol, marijuana. Even tobacco, vaping, and anything pills. If we can catch them before they get rolling and really get started and involved in drug or alcohol use, then maybe we can lower the numbers later on down the road.” Martha Polinsky – Coalition Engagement Specialist

Their first meeting was today and focused on finding the biggest issues so they can tailor their approach to best suit those needs.