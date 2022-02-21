HOPEDALE, Ohio (WTRF) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the technology to fight it evolves.

Front line workers do their best to keep them selves and their families safe, but it isn’t always easy.

As the technology improves, it adds an extra layer of protection to first responders.

When the pandemic took hold of the nation no one really knew the best way to fight the virus, especially those who dealt with it up close. They took an oath to protect and serve and that’s exactly what they did.

Hopedale Fire and EMS Chief Mark Marchetta said the height of COVID -19 was frightening.

Not only as a first responder, but as a father. His two sons are also on the front lines with him.

One of the hardest things as a fire chief I had to do was tell my staff ‘you’re going to get these calls, they are going to have this disease where there is so many unknowns about it, and yes people are dying from it, and yes I want you to get into the back of the ambulance with them, and take care of them as you transport them to the hospital’. Chief Mark Marchetta, Hopedale Fire/EMS

It didn’t end there.

The chief said they still worried about contracting it and possibly bringing COVID home to their families.

The last thing we want to do is for us to get sick, the last thing we want to do is have a patient and it maybe pass it to another patient, last thing we want to do is take it home to our families, we need to be very very careful. Chief Mark Marchetta, Hopedale Fire/EMS

Even though the concern is still there the sterilizing technology has improved. The department added another layer of protection with portable UV lights, the N95 masks and gowns. They also use electrostatic sprayers after every call to ensure the area is disinfected.

The newest tech is robotic UV lights that are built into the ambulances. The entire ambulance is sanitized with the push a button. The UV light damages the cells of the virus, which essentially deactivates it.

Captain Marchetta said it will be an asset to the department.

It’s going to speed things up. It’s going to help get the ambulance back in service faster because after we transport the COVID patients, especially if they have been coughing or something like that, we are essentially out of service until we can it decontaminated for the next patients. Captain M.J. Marchetta, Hopedale Fire/EMS

All twelve ambulances in Harrison County will be getting the robotic UV lights, which was made possible through rescue dollars.