New technology that prevents the spread of the COVID 19 virus in Ohio County Schools

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — A new technology that prevents the spread of the COVID 19 virus is already working in some Ohio County Schools.

And now it’s being added to others. The board of education voted Monday to approve 100-thousand dollars to add it to Bridge Street Middle School and Bethlehem, Madison and Ritchie elementaries.

It’s called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology. It’s a very small blue box, with a big effect.

It is connected to the building’s existing heating and ventilation system. It’s already been installed at Elm Grove and Middle Creek elementary schools and Wheeling Park High School. And it is reportedly 99-point-four percent effective in stopping the spread of the virus in the air.

Essentially put ions throughout our buildings that when they come in contact with things, in this case the virus, after 30 minutes render it ineffective.So essentially knocking down the receptors that allows it to connect to things and does not allow it to do it anymore. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations, OCS

It will also be installed at the board office, the bus garage, and the pool at the high school.

And many other schools in the district were already approved and scheduled for installation. Those include Triadelphia, Steenrod, West Liberty, Warwood, Woodsdale and Wheeling Middle.