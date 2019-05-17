New volunteer opportunities through Wheeling Heritage, hopes to improve Downtown Wheeling

If you have any ideas about ways to improve Downtown Wheeling, there’s a new opportunity for residents to turn those ideas into action.

Wheeling Heritage has started up a Downtown Wheeling Volunteer Group to give people the tools and connections they need to help improve their city.

On Tuesday, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.Wheeling Heritage is having a meeting on the third floor of the Artisan Center, Downtown Wheeling, for residents to discuss new ways to keep Downtown thriving.

“Come out and learn about some things we can do to make Downtown Wheeling a better place, a more beautiful place, a more engaging place, a more fun place. Any ideas people have or if people just want to roll up their sleeves and help out, we’re hoping for a wide variety of people,” said Alex Weld, Project & Outreach Manager, Wheeling Heritage.

Weld said, it doesn’t matter how big or small your ideas are, they’re all welcome and add up to something spectacular. “Maybe things like flowers downtown, or some more art downtown or more engaging first Friday’s,” said Weld.

If you have some ideas you’d like to throw out there but can’t make the meeting, here’s a link to the Wheeling Heritage website for contact information.