Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Missing dog travels 700 miles & other great videos
Top Stories
New Wendy’s role-playing game & other trending stories
Fire Prevention Week underway
Police looking for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
“Fire Engine Parade” rolls through Brilliant, welcomes new fire engine museum
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down: Shadyside Volleyball Team
Top Stories
Rudolph exits after scary hit, Ravens edge Steelers in OT
Fields, Dobbins lead No. 4 Ohio St over No. 25 Michigan St
Bellaire Beats Beaver Local
Linsly Downs Taylor Allderdice
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
New Wendy’s role-playing game & other trending stories
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Oct 7, 2019 / 07:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2019 / 07:09 AM EDT
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Missing dog travels 700 miles & other great videos
New Wendy’s role-playing game & other trending stories
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Kanawha County Commissioner throws hat in ring for Governor
Breaking down the “I” word
Fire Prevention Week underway
The Latest: Lawyer says 2nd whistleblower backs complaint
Police looking for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News