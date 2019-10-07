New Wendy’s role-playing game & other trending stories

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two men fatally shot four people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and wounded five others.

Police Officer Thomas Tomasic says authorities believe the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tequila KC Bar stemmed from an earlier altercation. He says the gunmen had apparently gotten into a dispute with some people inside the bar, left, then returned with handguns.