New West Liberty President gives keynote address at Belmont County NAACP meeting

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – West Liberty University’s new President W. Franklin Evans was the keynote speaker Thursday evening for a Belmont County NAACP meeting.
The event, was held at the Bridgeport Rotary Shelter, and was open to the public, not just to NAACP members. Evans has been president of several colleges throughout his career. NAACP officials said it was a great chance for prospective college students and their parents to attend, and for the public at large to get a chance to meet the new president.
Evans joined WLU as President on January 1st, 2021.