New Wheeling toy drive remembers a lifetime of service

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we enter into the holidays, the Junior League of Wheeling is reminding us that generosity doesn’t end with the act of giving—it resonates for years to come.

That’s why they’re inviting the public to donate new and unwrapped toys for their first Jenny Seibert Memorial Toy Drive.

It’s in memory of one of the group’s past presidents, and a continuation of the service its members practice year-round.

The playthings will benefit the Harmony House Children’s Advocacy Center, who say they couldn’t work for the most vulnerable without the League’s help.

She had a huge love for Christmas and also for all the projects we did that involved kids. So we kind of magically put those two together to create the annual toy drive. Emily Freeman-Waters, President, Junior League of Wheeling

We are indebted to these fine ladies. They’ve just done so much to get us started. Jay Jack, Administrative Manager, Harmony House

If you’re able to help create the magic of Santa for Wheeling kids this year—The drop-off is on December 15th from 8 to 10 a.m. and again from 4:30 to 6:30 at the Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church.

The Junior League says they’re looking for toys that both boys and girls can enjoy.