New year, new you: the push for recycling in Ohio County

It’s a new year and a new way to recycle for Ohio County.

The Ohio County Solid Waste Authority recently relaunched their recycling drop off center in the Highlands behind Best Buy and Hobby Lobby.

“Some people think anything can be recycled” Amber Gwynn – Ohio County Solid Waste Authority Executive Director

But that’s just not the case.

While certain types of cardboard, cans, and plastics can be recycled, it can be more complicated than it appears.

Plastic 1 and 2’s are the only types of plastic they can recycle, which usually means anything with a neck.

If you want to check, look at the bottom of the plastic item for the recycling symbol and see what number is there.

Most cans like these can be recycled, but ones like your cat food cans with the white interior lining are not accepted here.

Pizza boxes and milk cartons as well as glass cannot be recycled.

Recycling doesn’t appear to be widespread in our area, but why is that?

“Recycling isn’t made easy. If recycling is not easy, then people don’t do it. I feel like the easier we make it for people, the more likely it is to be done.” Amber Gwynn – Ohio County Solid Waste Authority Executive Director

Making recycling more accessible is important for the environment, so the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority is trying to help make it more easily available.