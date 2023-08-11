WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new man is ready to put on the suit and face down some of Weirton’s biggest emergencies.

The city welcomed a new recruit to its fire department as they work to increase first responder manpower.

Nile Cline is no stranger to the Weirton Fire Department.

He has nearly 20 years of combined experience in Brooke and Hancock Counties as a paramedic and even as a volunteer firefighter, but now he’s ready to make that volunteer work his life’s work.

With his family surrounding him, Cline was sworn in as a probationary member of the fire department in the city council chambers Friday morning.

Mayor Harold Miller thanked him for his future service, as well as the work he has already done for its residents.

Cline says it was a drive to make a difference and a calling that made him want to start the multi-year journey of joining the force.

“You’re called to be a firefighter. It’s something that calls you. I don’t think it’s like ‘maybe I’ll give it a shot at this,’ something drives you to be a firefighter, and just helping out the citizens.” Gary Hostuttler, Lieutenant, Weirton Fire Department

Cline still has to complete a three-year apprenticeship before he becomes a journeyman firefighter.

He will also have to meet state mandates on hazmat, CPR, first aid and instant command.