Next steps to rescheduling elective surgeries

As Ohio Governor Mike Dewine works on a plan to reopen the state. His first step is allowing hospitals to begin rescheduling elective surgeries.

WVU Medicine- Barnesville Hospital was forced to reschedule close to 100 elective surgeries.

Now they are working on a plan get the ball rolling.

Hospital officials have reached out to physicians telling them to use their judgements on which surgeries should go first.

So far they are looking into beginning eye procedures along with screenings for this with chronic illnesses.

And although the Corona virus is still around they are taking many precautions to keep their patients safe.

We’ve pulled together a clinical team looking at updating our pre-op processes our screenings prior to bringing looking at the increase in PPE we are going to have to have with our OR staff as well as taking precautions for our patients that are coming in and keeping them masked. Kim young – Infection control and employee health

After the surgeries patients will be sent home with information regarding their risk of contracting COVID-19.

However hospital officials do not believe that they are at any higher risk.