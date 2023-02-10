WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Millions of eyes will be on the NFL on Sunday, but earlier this season those same millions of fans experienced some of the scarier parts of the game.

The concussions.

Fans watched many players be evaluated on the sidelines and it’s sparked a lot of conversations about player safety.

The NFL released its concussion data for the 2022 regular season and here’s what they found.

There were 149 concussions over 271 games this season. That’s up 18% percent from the 126 recorded last year.

Looking at the season as a whole, including preseason games and all practices, there were 213 concussions.

With numbers rising and head injuries in the spotlight, where does the NFL go from here?

We all love football, right? We like some of that violence, but maybe not too much. At some point as a society we have to say it’s too much. Bob Fitzsimmons, Attorney

Wheeling attorney Bob Fitzsimmons knows more than most about what a concussion, or repeated concussions, can do to the brain.

Fitzsimmons is known for representing Steelers Hall of Fame Center Mike Webster when they sued the NFL and won.

They took on the NFL and won; 24-years of fighting football, concussions and permanent brain damage

The goal then was to make the league acknowledge the link between football, concussions, and permanent brain damage.

They did, but these numbers don’t necessarily show that anything has changed.

When you talk about brain damage, there’s nothing worse probably than brain damage. It’s permanent. It effects your entire life, your being and your families and things like that, so they know they’re under that microscope. Bob Fitzsimmons, Attorney

Fitzsimmons said he thinks the NFL has made efforts to improve, but he’s still skeptical.

I don’t trust the NFL. I still don’t trust the NFL. I watched them. They hid documents. They kept documents from being produced. The lawsuit they denied things. They had these goofy doctors that weren’t fit to evaluate concussions. Bob Fitzsimmons, Attorney

Fitzsimmons said over the last 20 years he thinks the NFL has been “exposed” for not keeping records properly. Because of that, he feels it could take a few years to see if the data is accurate and if safety measures like the new concussion protocol are working.

But, there’s a bigger problem Fitzimmons sees for the future.

We should not allow children to hit their heads against each other. That’s’ bad. Bob Fitzsimmons, Attorney

Fitzsimmons continues to call on the NFL to use its influence to make the sport safer, starting at the youth level.

He also thinks part of the problem is that fans need to stop glorifying the violence.

Fitzsimmons said it’s not just changing the rules or adding protective technology that will solve the issue. It’s a combination. Bottom line, the NFL has to take out some of the violence.

I think we’ll figure this out and continue to make this safer, or the sport will go away. Bob Fitzsimmons, Attorney

In a recent interview with ESPN Dr. Allen Sills, who is the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the rise in concussions could be due to a number of factors. He said one of them could be a change to the evaluation protocol that broadened what defines a concussion.