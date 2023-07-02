WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — CJ Goodwin of the Dallas Cowboys was back in his hometown to host his youth sports camp for the 6th straight year.

The Wheeling native and his foundation PeGa put on the event Saturday, July 1st, 2023 for free to kids age 7-13.

The camp included football, basketball and cheerleading along with complementary lunches, shirts and autographs.

Goodwin and Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Donovan Wilson came to the Highlands Sports Complex to put the event on along with dozens of volunteers.