Nickelodeon theme park to open soon

by: CNN

A Nickelodeon theme park is opening in new jersey on Friday [October 25th].

Nickelodeon Universe, at eight-and-a-half acres, will be the largest indoor theme park in North America.

It’s located at the American dream mall in East Rutherford.

It features more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions.

Among the coasters — the Shellraiser, featuring a 122-foot drop.

Kids can meet Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob, Dora The Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

And there will be plenty of entertainment on the slime stage.

