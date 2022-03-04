WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Night at the Races was back in full swing Friday night after a two year hiatus because of COVID-19.

More than 200 people in the Ohio Valley were trying their hand at blackjack at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley hosted the fun-filled event packed with racing and casino games at the annual fundraiser. According to United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley Executive Director Jessica Rine, the event brings in anywhere between $10,000 to $15,000 each year.

As always, there were some big names dealing, including WTRF’s very own meteorologist Aaron Myler along with other local celebrities, MMA fighter Johnny Haught and Taqueria 304’s Bobby Rys.

Doors opened at 5:30 Friday evening followed by a nice dinner and then the betting began.

If you didn’t make it to the event, you can also give back in another way. The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is teaming up with the law firm Bordas and Bordas for the “Match Madness” event. Bordas and Bordas will be matching any donation in March.

To donate, go to UnitedWayUOV.org/give.