Night of Lights celebration brings holidays to Wellsburg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, the city of Wellsburg came together Friday night to welcome the holidays.

The second annual Night of Lights celebration was done a little differently. It was the first year that this celebration took place directly after the Christmas parade.

Community members enjoyed cookie decorating, free hot dogs and hot chocolate, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more.

Organizers feel this is a great way to bring families together.

I think anytime you can give back to the community and let people come out and enjoy themselves bring their kids it’s a great time. Christmas is a time when everybody seems happier and when you have a beautiful night like we have, it’s a little chilly, but beyond that it’s great. It’ll be a great night. Paul Billiard, Central Park Lighting Chairman

Wellsburg plans to continue this celebration for many years to come and for each year to be better than the last.