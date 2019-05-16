Nighttime pool party series at Oglebay

Oglebay’s Crispin Center announces pool party series every Wed. and Fri. night from 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Each pool party will feature a unique theme complete with decorations, games, music, and concessions for purchase.

The cost of admission for kids ages 4-12 is $1 per person, and admission for guests ages 13 and older is $3.

2019 Nighttime Pool Party Schedule:

· Celebrating America- May 29, June 14, July 3, July 5 & August 30

Join us for an all American evening complete with patriotic bunting, sparklers, hot dogs and more! Guests will enjoy an evening of classic games including football toss, Frisbee, beach ball volleyball, and a cornhole tournament.

· Poolside Picnic- May 31, July 12, July 24 & August 16

Join us for a picnic themed pool party complete with country music, fried chicken, potato salad and watermelon. Guests will enjoy an evening of classic picnic games including horseshoes, cornhole, Kerplunk, and a picnic basket relay race.

· James Bond– June 5, June 21, July 19, August 2, August 14 & August 23

Channel your inner secret agent at our James Bond pool party complete with water guns and sunglasses! Guests will enjoy an evening of glow stick tag, Black Jack, Kerplunk, and giant lawn games.

· Beach Blanket Bingo- June 7, June 26, July 17, August 7 & August 28

Step back in time for a retro pool party fit for the Beach Boys! Boogie the night away to your favorite throwback hits while competing in a variety of fun beach games including Limbo, pineapple bowling, pass the coconut, lawn Twister, beach ball volleyball, and a hula hoop contest.

· Summer Camp Revisited- June 12, June 28, July 31, August 9 & August 21

Get ready for a summer camp-themed pool party complete with tents, S’mores, storytelling, hamburgers, and hot dogs. Guests will enjoy an evening of games including soccer kick, glow stick tag, Frisbee, football toss, and beach ball volleyball.

· Fiesta– June 19, July 10, July 26 & August 14

Join us for a fiesta pool party complete for sombreros, cacti and ‘Tacos in a Bag’! Guests will enjoy an evening of games including Piñata, Yardzee, Kerplunk, cornhole, and giant lawn games.