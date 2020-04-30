No “aging out” for Ohio Foster Youth during COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that all kids in foster care will continue to be supportd by the state after turning 18.

18 is typically when kids age out of foster care but due to the current COVID-19 situation, the state wants to ensure kids moving on from foster care are safe and secure.

The Department of Job and Family services wants to help the 200 foster kids that will be turning 18.

Counties can apply for the funding to help support the cost of a child that remains in custody after their 18th birthday.

When children leave foster care, we want to make sure they have a safe place and that they can support themselves and it’s challenging right now because of the job market because of the COVID-19. If we need to keep the child in placement longer, we can apply for those funds to pay for the placement so it’s not a burden on the county. Christine Parker | Children Services Administrator at Belmont County Job and Family Services

The Bridges Program also received funding from the state to help support any kids in the foster system between the ages of 18 and 21.