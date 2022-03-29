HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Recently the Hancock County Education Association took a vote of ‘no confidence’ with all teachers and service personnel; members and non members.

310 votes were collected.

The statics showed 93.4% voting no confidence in the Superintendent and 92% voting no confidence in the Board of Education with the exception of Board Member Michelle Chappell.

“We have no confidence that they were doing the job the way it’s intended to be done and they are not representing the rules and taxpayers of Hancock County in the proper way.” Melanie Donofe – Co-President Hancock County Education Association

“The board should have followed the rules when they were hiring the director of personal position and hired the most qualified candidate. We’re going to hold the board and Superintendent Petrovich accountable for not following the rules.” F. ALEX RISOVICH – Dr.Mick’s Attorney

This vote has been sent to the State Board of Education and the State Superintendent of Schools.

7News left a message for the Hancock County Board of Education and the Superintendent and has not heard back yet.