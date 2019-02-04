WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) - The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be in the Super Bowl this year but the Ohio Valley or for some 'Steelers County' is still feeling the game day rush.

"Personally I watch it for the commercials. I like the Super Bowl commercials. They did a re-run on the best Super Bowl commercials the other day, totally watched them," said Amanda Grubba a cook at Neely's Grocery.

2018 Nielsen ratings showed over 111 million viewers for the big game last year. However, 2015 was the most watched Superbowl in history when New England played the Seahawks with over 114 million viewers. With the Patriots on the field today, whether you like them or not, people will be watching.

"Everybody is tired of them but they're still the team to beat. Until anybody does, they got a good coach and a good quarterback and that's what it takes," said Miller.

Brandon Settle is not a Patriots fan either and he does not care who knows it.

"Hopefully they do loose. I'm not really a Patriots fan, never have been and honestly I can't stand Tom Brady," said Brandon Settle, a resident of Wheeling.

Not everybody is throwing shaded at New England. In fact, in Neely's kitchen surrounded by thousands of frozen chicken wings waiting to be fried and some cooks working intensely to make your Superbowl menu the best, you may even find an unsuspected fan.

"Everyone is gonna hate me, Patriots, Patriots. Only because there's an employee here who loves the Steelers and he loved them so much that he gets frustrated," Grubba said.

