NOAA’s hurricane season outlook

We now know more about this year’s upcoming Hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration today is saying we are in for another active year.

A total of 13 to 20 named storms are projected for this year, with 3-5 of them forecasted to be major hurricanes.

Tropical Storm Ana has already come and gone, making this the seventh year in a row that at least one named storm formed before the official start of hurricane season.

For our area the major concern during this time of year will not be high winds and storm surge.

Instead, inland flooding, especially along the river, is the greatest threat to our region.