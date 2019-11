UPDATE — Roads are now open, and traffic is flowing.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) – According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, I-70 EB is closed near Brookside, OH, until further notice.

OSHP said three cars and a semi-truck crashed there near mile-marker 224 early Sunday evening.

Nobody was hurt in the wreck.

The I-70 EB lanes will re-open once the scene is cleared.

