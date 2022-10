BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

A 19-year-old North Carolina man was charged in Martins Ferry for attempted murder and attempted felonious assault, according to reports.

Caydn Groce, 19, of Mocksville, North Carolina allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s father in February.

Groce pleaded innocent to both charges. He faces up to 11 years in jail if convicted.

Groce’s plea agreement deadline is December 19. A trial is scheduled for January 10.

Groce remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.