North Wheeling Youth Basketball Camp; More than basketball

The annual basketball camp in North Wheeling tipped off today and goes up until Friday.

The North Wheeling Youth Basketball Camp is more than just a basketball camp that teaches skills and fundamentals about the game.

“We teach respect here…” says Desinal Hampton, director of the North Wheeling Youth Basketball Camp, “…we try to tell the kids if you work hard you can make something out of yourself in life.”

The camp gets kids off of the street and onto the court during each summer; something the kids look forward to every year.

All throughout the fall and winter kids call Hampton and ask if the camp will be coming around again, reluctantly Hampton always reassures them that it is.

“They look forward to this all year long…” says Hampton, “… they love it.”

The camp is free to the public for kids aged five to 17 with lunch provided everyday for the kids.

There will also be trophies and prizes given away on Friday to celebrate another successful basketball camp.