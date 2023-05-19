BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — COVID is no longer a public health emergency, but it does remain a public health challenge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The rules and protocols of the past three years have eased considerably.

But people are still getting COVID, and wondering what the recommendations are now about how long to stay home.

Christine Jenewein says…if you have COVID, you stay home for five days.

And when you go back to work or school, you wear a mask for another five days.

But what about your spouse, kids or roommates?

The short answer is….they can go out, but wear a mask for ten days.

But only if they don’t have symptoms.

“If you have symptoms, you would of course test immediately. If that test is negative, I would probably test the following day and the following day. No matter whether you have symptoms or no symptoms, you still need to mask for ten days out in the public. If you start to have symptoms, you need to stay home as well. Even if you test negative. I would say if it was coming up negative and you had symptoms and your partner had symptoms, you’re probably eventually going to have that.” Christine Jenewein, Immunization Nurse, Belmont County Health Department

There’s no need to report your case to the health department.

Now they’re only tracking COVID hospital admissions and deaths, and nursing home cases and deaths.

There are free test kits at the Belmont County Health Department.

And you can still order free test kits online.

Just go to the CDC website and click on the link.