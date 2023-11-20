The NuMetal Orgy had one of their social media accounts hacked.

On their Facebook page, Orgy changed their Facebook photo and cover photo to photos of Kelly Clarkson.

Not only were their photos changed but the photos seem to be advertising weight loss diet pills.

“On day 7, your pants will no longer fit you,” the new profile picture says.

“50 % off. Get skinny quick with this! Learn about Kelly’s skinny secrets.,” Orgy’s cover photos say.

Any post before that on Orgy’s account was made on October 30, 2020.

Orgy is mostly known for their cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday.”