A former nurse has been charged after she is accused of cutting off a dying man’s foot.

Mary Brown, 38, a former Wisconsin hospice nurse, allegedly cut off a dating man’s foot without permission from his family or from doctors, according to CBS News.

A medical examiner contacted officials after an autopsy was done and found the foot unattached ‘laying beside’ the body.

According to CBS, the man was in the nursing home after he suffered from frostbite which became necrotic after he fell in his own residence and the heat went out.

In the criminal complaint, Brown allegedly wanted to give the man some “dignity,” and to ease his suffering.

Other nurses at the facility allegedly said Brown planned on having the foot taxidermied at her family’s shop with a sign that warned others to “wear your boots.”

Brown faces one count of physical abuse of an elderly person and one count of mayhem.