BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nurse in western Pennsylvania has been charged with allegedly killing two patients and causing a third one to be hospitalized, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Heather Pressdee, 40 (Office of the Attorney General)

Heather Pressdee, 40, of Natrona Heights, was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide, a count of attempted murder, a count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Pressdee was a nurse at Quality Life Services in Chicora, roughly 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, when she allegedly administered lethal doses of unnecessary medication to three patients, killing two of them.

Two men, aged 55 and 83, inevitably died from the doses in December 2022 while a 73-year-old man survived after an emergency hospitalization in August.

“The allegations in this case outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse,” Attorney General Henry said. “As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a caregiver who was trusted to care for these victims. Be assured, my office will zealously pursue justice for the families of those who were killed, as well as the third victim who is fortunate to have survived.”

Pressdee was taken into custody at her home on Wednesday. She was arraigned on the charges Wednesday night and is being held at Butler County Prison without bail.

Investigators determined that the victims were under Pressdee’s care when they received overdoses of insulin that caused medical emergencies, and in two cases, death.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with concerns about the care their loved one received involving Pressdee is urged to contact the OAG’s tipline at 888-538-8541.

