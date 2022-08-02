DALLAS, W.Va. (WTRF) — The tornado that tore through parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania left a trail of devastation Monday night.

National Weather Service meteorologists are now categorizing this as an EF-2 tornado with maximum sustained winds between 110 to 120 miles per hour.

Tree tops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed.

EMA Director Tom Hart says along Dallas Pike Road, from Stone Church to Oklahoma roads, took the biggest brunt of the tornado.

He says he spent about three hours Tuesday with officials from the National Weather Service.

Hart says NWS officials took plenty of pictures and videos of the area and examined that against Monday night’s radar images to determine that the tornado was, in fact, an EF-2.

Dallas VFD responded to try and remove some of the debris trying to get the roads open and up. But also too, you had community members. Residents from the Dallas Area that acutally responded with their chainsaws and ATVs. That was probably one of the most impressive things I saw last night was how the community came together. Tom Hart, Marshall Co. EMA Director

In Ohio County there’s only been one since 1950. So, this is kind of uncharted water for us. Usually we always tell people the Ohio River stops all of the formation. We get tornado spin ups further to the east, recently we have had a lot of tornados in the panhandle and also Western Washington County. Fred McMullen, NWS Meteorologist Pittsburgh

McMullen says most tornados happen in May or July making this tornado even more unusual.

It could have been 400 to 500 yards wide.

As of Tuesday evening, 45 homes were still without power, compared to the hundreds Monday night.

Hart says thankfully no one was injured and no one lost their life.