MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF)

It was a packed room at Grand Vue Park’s Banquet Hall in Moundsville Monday night.

The public was invited to the Marshall County Historical Society’s Annual Banquet.

The guest speaker was New York Times best-selling author Charles Todd.

Todd wrote alongside his mother, Caroline Todd.

They wrote under the pen name Charles Todd.

Together, the duo wrote more than 40 historical mystery novels to their name including the popular Inspector Ian Rutledge Series and the Bess Crawford series.

The Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library co-sponsored the event.

The nights spent on the living room floor listening to my mother read everything from Kidnapped to Ivanhoe to Treasure Island really brought books alive for me just as her father brought them alive for her. Charles Todd, Best-Selling Author

Their stories are typically set in Great Britain during and after World War I and feature suspenseful plots, vivid descriptions and fascinating characters.

Also at the event, people could purchase Todd’s newest novel release, “A Game of Fear.”

Caroline Todd passed away in August of 2021.

She was 86 years old.