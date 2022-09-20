TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning of a new social media challenge on TikTok that involves “marinating” and cooking chicken in NyQuil.

According to the FDA, the trend is “relying on peer pressure” for people to misuse over-the-counter medication. The challenge encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil (which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine) or similar over-the-counter cough and cold medication.

“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways,” the FDA said on its website.

Even if the chicken is not eaten, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of it to enter the body and be harmful to the lungs, according to the FDA.

“Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it,” the FDA said.

The FDA urged parents to speak to their children about misusing over-the-counter drugs and to always read the Drug Facts Label on the back of the medication.

The FDA’s Division of Drug Information hotline is available to answer drug-related questions by email at druginfo@fda.hhs.gov, or by phone by calling 1-855-543-DRUG (3784) and 301-796-3400.