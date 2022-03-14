An obese Russian man was seen on video chaining himself to one of the McDonald’s closing in Russia.

The man, Luka Zatravkin, handcuffed himself to the doors in Moscow according to The Pledgetimes.

Zatravkin can be seen on video saying McDonald’s is “responsible for those whom it has tamed.” “They fed us this food for 30 years, they said they love it and we should love it, and now they are leaving us.’

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Officers were able to remove Zatravkin from the door and he was taken to the police station and fined for hooliganism, according to the news outlet.

On March 8, McDonald’s said it would be temporarily closing its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald’s has also temporarily closed 100 restaurants in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees.