Octoberfest hits Centre Market in Wheeling this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend make sure you head down to Centre Market.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting their Octoberfest this Saturday.

It’s an opportunity to enjoy some great food and music and support local businesses as well.

There will be band all day long as well some of your favorite local food trucks. And, for polka fans returning by high demand is Jack Taddy and the Taddy band from Pittsburgh.

All of your favorite Center market businesses will remain open all day long.

This is a event that’s beneficial to the United Way campaign but it is also very beneficial to the small business owners here in Center Market. The shops are going to be open so make sure while you are here you stop in and see them Jessica Rine. Executive Director of the Upper Ohio Valley

The fun gets underway Saturday at noon and will last until 11PM