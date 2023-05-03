FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A patrol officer was on a routine traffic stop of a BMW 750 Series, on May 1, on southbound Fairfax County Parkway prior to Braddock Road in Fairfax County, Virginia.

During the traffic stop a BMW M3, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling northbound on Fairfax County Parkway at a high rate of speed and lost control.

The BMW spun around, and crossed the median, striking the stationary vehicle, and then the officer’s vehicle. The officer was struck and nearly killed.

The adult driver in the BMW 750 Series on the traffic stop was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. The officer sustained minor injuries. The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.

The Fairfax County Police Department hopes this near tragedy can be used as a reminder that life can change in an instant. They remind us that it is the driver’s responsibility to drive and arrive safely.

They also recommend that parents use this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others.