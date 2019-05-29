News

Officials believe voter registrations have been fixed in WV

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:12 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:12 PM EDT

West Virginia officials say they believe problems with voter registrations have been fixed. 

The Register-Herald reports Secretary of State Mac Warner's office says dozens of people reported during the 2018 election they thought they had registered locally but the state hadn't received their paperwork. 

Officials at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said this month they believe a programming change in January fixed the problem.
 

