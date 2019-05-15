Officials looking for missing man

Officials are looking for Patrick Kelley Jr, 67, of Ohio.

Kelley lives at Four Oaks, an adult group home in Richland Township on 40 near East Richland Church and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, jean jacket, and a Ford baseball hat.

Officials reported him missing at 7:50 pm yesterday and was last seen on Route 40

Friends say he is very systematic in his habits. Always takes a daily walk east on 40.

Officials are studying surveillance video of nearby businesses to locate Kelley.

Anyone seeing him is urged to call either 911 or Sheriff at 740 695-7933.