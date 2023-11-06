Officials in the Ohio Valley are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office need’s the public’s help locating 13 year old Ellyonna Jones.

Ellyonna is reported as a runaway/endangered juvenile.

Ellyonna was last seen leaving the 10000 block of Friendship Drive New Concord, Muskingum County, Ohio on November 6, 2023, at 3:15am.

Ellyonna was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt

Police say she has her nose pieced on both sides and a septum piercing.

Police say Ellyonna is 5’4, 125 pounds, and has Brown/Reddish hair Brown eyes.

If anyone see or knows the whereabouts of Ellyonna, please contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637 ext. 1, or your local Law Enforcement.