WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, two people are behind bars Friday after a high speed chase through West Virginia crossing the border into Ohio.

Kasey Thompson, who is believed to be from Lancaster, Ohio, is being held at the Belmont County Jail after Thursday afternoon’s vehicle pursuit that involved officers from multiple police departments.

Also arrested was Brittany Ann Hickman, no address given.

Both were schedule to be arraigned on Friday.

Thompson is being charged with three felony counts that include failure to comply with a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.

Thompson’s bond has been set at $30,000.

Hickman is being charged with a felony of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor of obstruction of official business.

Hickman’s bond is 10,750.

