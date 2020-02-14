Officials to give update on homicide investigation of 6-year-old Cayce, SC girl

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials will be holding a news conference this morning to give an update on the investigation into the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

On Thursday, Cayce Department of Public Safety’s Director Byron Snellgrove confirmed that Swetlik’s body was found Thursday.

Snellgrove said a man’s body was also found in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

On Friday, officials said a case briefing would be held at 11:45 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.