Officials urge people to apply for SNAP benefits if they need help, they say many do not realize they qualify

W.Va. (WTRF) – As we move into the holiday season, Catholic Charities wants to make as many people as possible aware that they might qualify for SNAP benefits, formerly known as “food stamps.”

Many people are struggling financially these days, and as the cost of everything, including food, rise, officials are seeing an increase of people needing some help. Chris Garner, the SNAP coordinator with Catholic Charities says that many people are not aware that they qualify for assistance.

He says that he sees a lot of grandparents raising their grandchildren that don’t know they qualify. He’s also hopeful that people who might be too proud to ask for help realize these benefits are just to give you a boost when times are tough.

“What we try to relay to them is that this is a program designed to help people who are in need at the moment, and it’s a help to get you to the next level. To get you back on your feet, to get you back on the right track and the right path.” Chris Garner, Catholic Charities SNAP Outreach

Garner also adds that if this money isn’t being used by the people that need it, then it is going to waste. Choosing to take the benefits isn’t taking the money from anyone else in need.

You can visit any Catholic Charities pantry for more information, and you can find them online.