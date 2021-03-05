Officials urge you to not wash fats, oils, and grease down the drain

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Wheeling has a fog problem. That’s fog in capital letters–and it stands for Fats, Oils and Grease. And it’s clogging the sewer lines.

A single restaurant produces eight hundred to 17-thousand pounds of grease per year.

Homeowners and renters are also unknowingly guilty of sending fats and cooking grease down the drain.

The first things they can do is scrape all the dishes down before they put ’em in the sink. Wipe ’em down with paper towels.And put it all in the trash. Landfills are designed to take that stuff. The lines on your property are probably an inch and a half, two inches in diameter. So the grease doesn’t take any time at all to congeal and harden up. I’ve had to replace pipes at my house. Mike Chiazza, Pre-Treatment & FOG Coordinator

If restaurant owners have questions, they can call Mike Chiazza at the Water Filtration Plant and he’ll be happy to visit, educate and help get them on the right track.

He says the city spends 15-thousand dollars a month on trouble spots, and prevention would be far better that repairing breaks.

By the way, he says–don’t throw milk or gravy down the drain either–they contain fats.

And he says don’t throw anything into the toilet except what it was made for –and he says that’s only three things.