Ogden Newspaper Half Marathon will fill the streets of Wheeling in less than two weeks.

The race commitee met Thursday evening to iron out the final details.

“Well we’re a week out,” said Joe Lovell, Race Director of Ogden Newspaper Marathon. “We’re starting to get all of the medals we ordered. All the little things that put everything together as far as logistics and everything. That’s why we’re meeting tonight.”

The race kicks off May 25 at 8 a.m. and WTRF remains a proud sponsor of the event.