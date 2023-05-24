WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ready, set, go! The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend presented by WVU Medicine is here and 7News has the schedule of events.

Wellness Weekend brings us two days of fitness, family, food, drinks and entertainment to start the summer season.

Wellness Weekend kicks off with on Saturday May 27, with music by DJ Jan Jursa. The Beer Garden opens at 7:30 a.m., food trucks will also be on site. The events are as follows:

7:30 a.m. – Half Marathon walk/ Twin Pops 5K walk

7:50 a.m. – Half Marathon Run

8:00 a.m. – Twin Pops 5K run

8:30 a.m. – Ogden Fun Run

10:30 a.m. – Tiny Tot Trot

11:00 a.m. – 5K Awards Ceremony

12:30 p.m. – Half Marathon Awards Ceremony

Wellness Weekend continues on Sunday May 28, with the Beer Garden opening at 10:00 a.m. and food trucks on site. Music is provided by The Sun King Warriors from 1:30-3:30, and The Delaneys from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Sundays events are as follows:

7:00 a.m. – Bike Tour

12:00 p.m. – Tough As Nails

Stay tuned to 7News for event updates and winners.