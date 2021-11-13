Oglebay hosts children’s breakfast among the trees

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile.

The silver bells were on full display as Oglebay held a breakfast for the kids this morning during their Festival of Trees.

The soft glow of Christmas lights illuminated the meal, along with a craft project with lots of red, green and silver to capture the season at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

And the best part of all—Santa took a break from his toy workshop to greet the children and get an idea of what to bring down their chimney next month.