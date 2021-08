WHEELING, W.Va,-(WTRF) If you can’t get enough of Wheeling artists, Oglebay is catering to your tastes with a new store.

They’re opening a second Artisan Center Shop, inside the Glass Museum, at 83 Mansion Drive.

The new space will have all kinds of handcrafted work from our talented Friendly City community.

It will be open starting Monday seven days a week from 10 AM TO 5 PM.