Oglebayfest returns to mark the start of Fall

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s biggest events of the year, Oglebayfest, officially began Friday with a ribbon cutting, as vendors set up, and visitors got a start on the weekend’s festivities.

The festival, in its 42nd year, has 88 vendors in the Arts and Gourmet Market in the Mansion Woods area.

As always, the Ohio County Country Fair is being held at Site One past the Good Zoo.

The German Rathskeller is set up at Hess Shelter, where they have craft beers, German food and entertainment.

There’s paintings, photography, we have sculptural pieces, ceramics, jewelry. A little bit of everything for everybody. Then in our our gourmet market, you have that opportunity to come up and actually sample the foods that people are providing. Rick Morgan, Director of the Stifel Fine Arts Center

All of our cottages are full throughout the weekend. We’re in several thousand people are here throughout the weekend at least one day, most of them are here multiple days. We’ll kick things off tomorrow morning with our parade through the park. We have a lot of participants that’ll be here with our parade and then conclude tomorrow night with our fireworks. Mike Potts, Oglebay Director of Operations

Oglebay expects a huge turnout.

They said it’s cooling off and turning into the perfect festival weather.

7News reporter DK Wright will be driving the 7 Sports Fan Van in Saturday morning’s Oglebayfest parade. She may even have a four-legged friend with her.

Be sure to say hi and take a selfie in front of the Fan Van.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, click here.