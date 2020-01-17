Oh babies! Couple welcomes triplets at Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – All babies are a blessing, but sometimes those miracles come in threes.

Just ask the Vannest family from Moundsville.

They welcome three new babies at Wheeling Hospital, and now have triple the fun.

Leighton, Maverick and Preston are three little bundles of joy that have brought a lot of excitement to Wheeling Hospital this week.

She (Leighton) was the smallest. She was three pounds 11 ounces. He (Maverick) was four pounds three ounces and then Maverick was three pounds 12 ounces. Kayla Vannest, Mother

Proud parents Kayla and Sean knew they were expecting triplets fairly early in her pregnancy.

It was pretty right away. There was only one ultrasound picture that had all three of them in it, so the doctor had just kind of glanced at everything when he brought us back and was like ‘well there’s two in there’ and then started looking at everything and was like ‘nope there’s a third one’. Kayla Vannest, Mother



That didn’t make their arrival on January 9 any less surprising.

I was very shocked. Still shocked. I was excited read to get it started. Sean Vannest, Father



Especially since these bundles of joy were a few weeks early. The triplets’ due date was January 28.

It’s been pretty exciting. Just trying to spend as much time down here with them as we can and trying to get into a routine with them. Kayla Vannest, Mother

This is the third set of triplets born at Wheeling Hospital in the last year, and the first children for Sean and Kayla.

Just trying to get everything set up and ready for them when they get home. Kayla Vannest, Mother

The triplets arriving early wasn’t the only surprise. The Vannests were expecting two girls and a boy, instead they had two boys and a girl.

Leighton, Maverick and Preston will remain at Wheeling Hospital for a few more weeks, but the proud parents say they are doing well so far.